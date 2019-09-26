Global Photoresist Market Size 2019: Product Prospect, Summary, Market Opportunities Evaluation to 2024

Global “Photoresist Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Photoresist market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

A photoresist is a light-sensitive material used in several processes, such as photolithography and photoengraving, to form a patterned coating on a surface. This process is crucial in the electronic industry.[1] The process begins by coating a substrate with a light-sensitive organic material. A patterned mask is then applied to the surface to block light, so that only unmasked regions of the material will be exposed to light. A solvent, called a developer, is then applied to the surface. In the case of a positive photoresist, the photo-sensitive material is degraded by light and the developer will dissolve away the regions that were exposed to light, leaving behind a coating where the mask was placed. In the case of a negative photoresist, the photosensitive material is strengthened (either polymerized or cross-linked) by light, and the developer will dissolve away only the regions that were not exposed to light, leaving behind a coating in areas where the mask was not placed..

Photoresist Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

JSR

Dowdupont

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Fujifilm Electronics

Sumitomo Chemical

Merck Az Electronics

Allresist

Avantor Performance Materials

Microchemicals

Toyo Ink

Chimei

MCC

NSCC

LG Chemical

DNP

Daxin

Everlight Chemical and many more. Photoresist Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Photoresist Market can be Split into:

ArF immersion

ArF dry

KrF

I-line

G-line. By Applications, the Photoresist Market can be Split into:

Semiconductors & ICs

LCDs

Printed circuit boards