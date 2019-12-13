Global Photovoltaic pump Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

About Photovoltaic pump:

A Photovoltaic pump (AKA Solar pump) is a pump running on electricity generated by photovoltaic panels or the thermal energy available from collected sunlight as opposed to grid electricity or diesel run water pumps. The operation of solar powered pumps is more economical mainly due to the lower operation and maintenance costs and has less environmental impact than pumps powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE). Solar pumps are useful where grid electricity is unavailable and alternative sources (in particular wind) do not provide sufficient energy.

Top Key Players of Photovoltaic pump Market:

LORENTZ

Grundfos

CRI Group

Mono Pumps

Shakti Solar

Tata Power

Bright Solar

USL

Advanced Power

SAJ

Chinalight Solar

CEEG

Quoncion Solar

Komaes Solar

Solartech

MNE

Major Types covered in the Photovoltaic pump Market report are:

DC Surface Suction

AC Submersible

DC Submersible

Major Applications covered in the Photovoltaic pump Market report are:

Living Water

Agrirculture

Other Scope of Photovoltaic pump Market:

For the manufacturers, Lorentz and Grundfos are still the leaders in Photovoltaic pump industry, which take up about 25% of production. India manufacturers, such as OCI Group and Tata Power have increased capacity that is because local downstream have a strong demand. For Chinese suppliers of Photovoltaic pump, R&D and manufacturing of the production is just in recent years, therefore, the capacity is low. However, as the government is focusing on the energy saving, the consumption of Photovoltaic pump will increase in the next few years.

The worldwide market for Photovoltaic pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.