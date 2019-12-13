Global Phytosterols Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Phytosterols, which encompass plant sterols and stanols, are phytosteroids similar to cholesterol which occur in plants and vary only in carbon side chains and/or presence or absence of a double bond. Stanols are saturated sterols, having no double bonds in the sterol ring structure. More than 200 sterols and related compounds have been identified. Free phytosterols extracted from oils are insoluble in water, relatively insoluble in oil, and soluble in alcohols.
Phytosterol-enriched foods and dietary supplements have been marketed for decades. Despite well documented LDL cholesterol lowering effects, no scientifically proven evidence of any beneficial effect on cardiovascular disease (CVD) or overall mortality existsThe Phytosterols industry is highly concentrated, the top four accounted for over 70% of the total demand in 2016, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe.
The global phytosterols market is estimated to reach 930 M USD by 2022, growing at an expected CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2022. Europe phytosterols market accounted for over 50% of the global revenue generated in 2016. The regional market is also anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. North America phytosterols market is estimated to reach over 14 kilo tons by 2022. And the Revenue is estimated to reach 300 M USD by 2022; China phytosterols market accounted for over 3.3% of the global revenue generated in 2022.
In 2016, Î²-Sitosterol held the largest market share of over 60% of the global phytosterols market. The Î²-Sitosterol is also projected to experience the maximum growth rate, at a projected CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2022. It finds application in a large pool of medical applications which include prevention from cervical cancer, skin problems, and colon cancer. Strong application scope in fortified food & beverage industry for improving immune systems and reducing cholesterol level should drive industry growth. Favourable regulations by EFSA, FDA, and Health Canada approved fortification of phytosterols in various food products and dietary supplements are beneficial for industry growth.
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
