Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Piezo Buzzer Components

GlobalPiezo Buzzer Components Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Piezo Buzzer Components market size.

About Piezo Buzzer Components:

This report studies the Piezo Buzzer Components market. Piezo Buzzer is unified piezoelectric sounder which has piezoelectric diaphragm of 3 terminals connected to self-drive circuit, and it easily generates sound with only a DC power supply (DC3.0-20V). Using suitably designed resonant system, this type can be used where large sound volumes are needed.

Top Key Players of Piezo Buzzer Components Market:

  • Murata
  • TDK
  • Kingstate Electronics
  • Db Products Limited
  • Cui Inc.
  • Sonitron
  • Huayu Electronics
  • Hunston Electronics
  • Ariose
  • Hitpoint
  • Kepo Electronics
  • Soberton
  • Kingwei Electronic Co.
  • LTD

    Major Types covered in the Piezo Buzzer Components Market report are:

  • Active Piezo Buzzer
  • Passive Piezo Buzzer

    Major Applications covered in the Piezo Buzzer Components Market report are:

  • Automotive Electronics
  • Home Appliances
  • Alarm
  • Toy
  • Timer
  • Other

    Scope of Piezo Buzzer Components Market:

  • China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Piezo Buzzer Components market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Piezo Buzzer Components in 2017.
  • In the industry, Murata profits most in 2017 and recent years, while TDK and Kingstate Electronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 37.77%, 6.21% and 5.64% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
  • Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Piezo Buzzer Components, including Active Piezo Buzzer and Passive Piezo Buzzer. And Active Piezo Buzzer is the main type for Piezo Buzzer Components, and the Active Piezo Buzzer reached a sales volume of approximately 538.58 M Unit in 2017, with 52.23% of global sales volume.
  • The worldwide market for Piezo Buzzer Components is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Piezo Buzzer Components in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Piezo Buzzer Components product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Piezo Buzzer Components, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Piezo Buzzer Components in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Piezo Buzzer Components competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Piezo Buzzer Components breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Piezo Buzzer Components market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Piezo Buzzer Components sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Piezo Buzzer Components Market Report pages: 117

    1 Piezo Buzzer Components Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Piezo Buzzer Components by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Piezo Buzzer Components Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Piezo Buzzer Components Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Piezo Buzzer Components Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Piezo Buzzer Components Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

