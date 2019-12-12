Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Piezo Buzzer Components Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Piezo Buzzer Components market size.

About Piezo Buzzer Components:

This report studies the Piezo Buzzer Components market. Piezo Buzzer is unified piezoelectric sounder which has piezoelectric diaphragm of 3 terminals connected to self-drive circuit, and it easily generates sound with only a DC power supply (DC3.0-20V). Using suitably designed resonant system, this type can be used where large sound volumes are needed.

Top Key Players of Piezo Buzzer Components Market:

Murata

TDK

Kingstate Electronics

Db Products Limited

Cui Inc.

Sonitron

Huayu Electronics

Hunston Electronics

Ariose

Hitpoint

Kepo Electronics

Soberton

Kingwei Electronic Co.

LTD

Major Types covered in the Piezo Buzzer Components Market report are:

Active Piezo Buzzer

Passive Piezo Buzzer Major Applications covered in the Piezo Buzzer Components Market report are:

Automotive Electronics

Home Appliances

Alarm

Toy

Timer

Other Scope of Piezo Buzzer Components Market:

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Piezo Buzzer Components market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Piezo Buzzer Components in 2017.

In the industry, Murata profits most in 2017 and recent years, while TDK and Kingstate Electronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 37.77%, 6.21% and 5.64% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Piezo Buzzer Components, including Active Piezo Buzzer and Passive Piezo Buzzer. And Active Piezo Buzzer is the main type for Piezo Buzzer Components, and the Active Piezo Buzzer reached a sales volume of approximately 538.58 M Unit in 2017, with 52.23% of global sales volume.

The worldwide market for Piezo Buzzer Components is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.