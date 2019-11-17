 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Pipe Coating Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Pipe Coating

Global Pipe Coating Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024

Pipe coatings are applied to protect the pipelines from corrosion, increase its shelf-life, maintain its flow, and to ensure the clean product delivery. There are four major types of pipe coatings, namely, thermoplastic, fusion bonded epoxy, metal, and concrete weight pipe coatings etc.
A Pipe coating is a cost effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines integrity. This coating provides a constant protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging effects of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most reliable corrosion prevention methods used by industries today.
North America is the largest consumption of Pipe Coating, with a sales market share nearly 27.00% in 2015.
The second place is Middle East and Africa; following North America with the sales market share over 20.30% in 2015. Europe and China are another important consumption market of Pipe Coating.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Akzonobel
  • BASF SE
  • LyondellBasell
  • Arkema
  • The DOW Chemical Company
  • Dupont
  • Covestro AG
  • PPG Industries
  • Valspar
  • 3M
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Nippon Paint
  • Wasco Energy Group of Companies
  • The Bayou Companies

    Pipe Coating Market by Types

  • Thermoplastic Coatings
  • Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings
  • Metal Coatings
  • Concrete Weight Coatings
  • Polyurea Coatings
  • Others

    Pipe Coating Market by Applications

  • Oil & Gas
  • Industrial
  • Chemical Processing
  • Municipal Water Supply
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Table of Content of Global Pipe Coating Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Pipe Coating Segment by Type

    2.3 Pipe Coating Consumption by Type

    2.4 Pipe Coating Segment by Application

    2.5 Pipe Coating Consumption by Application

    3 Global Pipe Coating by Players

    3.1 Global Pipe Coating Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Pipe Coating Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Pipe Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 164

