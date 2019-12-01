Global Pipe Insulation Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Pipe Insulation Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Pipe Insulation is thermal or acoustic insulation used on pipework. This report studies the Pipe Insulation used in commercial market.

The United States Pipe Insulation consumption volume was 2185 K mÂ³ in 2012 and is expected to reach 2740 K mÂ³ in 2017. In United States, the leading Pipe Insulation consumption regions are Northeast, South, West, Midwest USA. Northeast Region was the largest consumption region, and occupied 32.97% consumption value market share in 2016, followed by South Region. The market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local manufacturers. The leading United States firms include Owens Corning and Johns Manville.Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the demand for water efficiency products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Owens Corning

Johns Manville

Knauf Insulation

ITW

Armacell

K-flex

Rockwool

Pipe Insulation Market by Types

Fiberglass

Polyurethane

Calcium Silicate

Elastomeric rubber

Others Pipe Insulation Market by Applications

Educational

Healthcare

Commercial

Office