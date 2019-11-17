Global Pipe Wrenches Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Pipe Wrenches Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Pipe Wrenches Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

The pipe wrench (US), Stillson wrench or Stillsons (UK) is an adjustable wrench used for turning soft iron pipes and fittings with a rounded surface. The design of the adjustable jaw allows it to lock in the frame, such that any forward pressure on the handle tends to pull the jaws tighter together. Teeth angled in the direction of turn dig into the soft pipe. They are not intended for use on hardened steel hex nuts or other fittings because they would ruin the head; however, if a hex nut is soft enough that it becomes rounded beyond use with standard wrenches, a pipe wrench is sometimes used to break the bolt or nut free. Pipe wrenches are usually sold in the following sizes (by length of handle): 10, 12, 14, 18, 24, 36, and 48 inches, although smaller and larger sizes are available as well. They are usually made of cast steel. Today, aluminum is also used to construct the body of the wrench, while the teeth and jaw remain steel. Teeth, and jaw kits (which also contain adjustment rings and springs) can be bought to repair broken wrenches, as this is cheaper than buying a new wrench. First, as for the global Pipe Wrenches industry, the industry concentration rate is not high. The top 5 manufacturers have 41.32% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Stanley Black & Decker which has 12.68% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Pipe Wrenches industry. The manufacturers following Stanley Black & Decker are TTI Group and Apex Tool Group, which respectively has 8.18% and 7.37% market share globally.

Second, the global consumption of Pipe Wrenches products rises up from 9002 units in 2012 to 11486 units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 6.90%. At the same time, the revenue of world Pipe Wrenches sales market has a rise from 541.90 m dollars to 635.91 m dollars. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the Pipe Wrenches products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.

Third, as for the Pipe Wrenches market, it will still show optimistic trend, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

