Global Plant Extracts Market2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Plant Extracts

Global “Plant Extracts Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Plant Extracts Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Plant Extracts:

Plant Extracts is a kind of matter which extracts from the plant or the parts of plant by the suitable solvent or methods, it can used to the pharmaceutical industry, food industry, healthy industry, beauty industry and other industries.

Plant Extracts Market Manufactures: 

  • ndena
  • Network
  • Schwabe
  • Pharmachem
  • Naturex
  • Ipsen
  • Provital Group
  • Bioforce
  • Euromed
  • Sabinsa
  • Tsumura&Co
  • Chenguang Biotech
  • Rainbow
  • BGG
  • Organic Herb
  • Conba Group
  • Gaoke Group
  • JiaHerb
  • Green-Health
  • Lgberry
  • Layn
  • Novanat
  • LIWAH
  • Xiâan High Tech
  • Wagott Bio-Tech
  • Active Ingredients
  • Natural Remedies
  • Bioprex Labs
  • Arjuna Natural
  • Alchem
  • Kancor

  • Major Classification:

  • Non-standardized Extracts
  • Standardized Extracts

    Major Applications:

  • Herbal Extracts
  • Phytochemicals
  • Spices
  • Essential Oils and Natural Extracts
  • Flavors and Fragrances
  • Others

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • North America is mainly used for food additives. Plant Extracts is widely used in Europe for medicine industry. For the emerging market, China is expected to have high consumption in the next few years.
  • For the demand of high concentration and high quality Plant Extracts, the price and is expected to increase but in a small scale.
  • Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Plant Extracts industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of Plant Extracts brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Plant Extracts field hastily.
  • The worldwide market for Plant Extracts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.2% over the next five years, will reach 24600 million US$ in 2024, from 10500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Plant Extracts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Plant Extracts product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plant Extracts, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plant Extracts in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Plant Extracts competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Plant Extracts breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Plant Extracts market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plant Extracts sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 135

