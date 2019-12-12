 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

December 12, 2019

Plant Protein-based Food

Plant Protein-based Food Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Plant-based proteins are defined as proteins utilized in foods that have been derived from a plant or vegetable source, such as beans, chia, hemp, canola, potato, pumpkin, rice, soy, and wheat, as well as others. Plant Protein-based Food are providing vivid competition to animal protein-based foods.
According to the statistical data, worldwide Plant Protein-based Food demand market is growing in line with GDP. The food services industry has increased need for Plant Protein-based Food to meet consumer demands. Regionally, the driver of this growth will be the North America and Europe market for now, while Asia Pacific Regions will see a rapid growth in forecast period, which will the leading driving force by 2023.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Pinnacle Foods

  • Turtle Island Foods
  • ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)
  • Amyâs Kitchen
  • Atlantic Natural Foods
  • Impossible Foods
  • The Hain Celestial Group
  • Beyond Meat
  • Pacific Foods of Oregon
  • Monde Nissin Corporation
  • Kellogg Company
  • Fry Family Food
  • Pulmuone Holdings
  • HÃ¼gli Holding
  • Sweet Earth
  • VBites Food
  • Maple Leaf Foods
  • Kraft Heinz
  • Schouten Europe
  • Taifun-Tofu GmbH

    Plant Protein-based Food Market by Types

  • Soy Protein-based Foods
  • Wheat Protein-based Foods
  • Pea Protein-based Foods
  • Others

    Plant Protein-based Food Market by Applications

  • Vegetarian
  • Non-vegetarian

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Plant Protein-based Food Segment by Type

    2.3 Plant Protein-based Food Consumption by Type

    2.4 Plant Protein-based Food Segment by Application

    2.5 Plant Protein-based Food Consumption by Application

    3 Global Plant Protein-based Food by Players

    3.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Plant Protein-based Food Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Plant Protein-based Food by Regions

    4.1 Plant Protein-based Food by Regions

    4.2 Americas Plant Protein-based Food Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Plant Protein-based Food Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Plant Protein-based Food Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Plant Protein-based Food Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Plant Protein-based Food Distributors

    10.3 Plant Protein-based Food Customer

    11 Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Plant Protein-based Food Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Plant Protein-based Food Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Plant Protein-based Food Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Plant Protein-based Food Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Plant Protein-based Food Product Offered

    12.3 Plant Protein-based Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 160

