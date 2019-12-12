Global Plant Protein-based Food Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

Plant Protein-based Food Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Plant-based proteins are defined as proteins utilized in foods that have been derived from a plant or vegetable source, such as beans, chia, hemp, canola, potato, pumpkin, rice, soy, and wheat, as well as others. Plant Protein-based Food are providing vivid competition to animal protein-based foods.

According to the statistical data, worldwide Plant Protein-based Food demand market is growing in line with GDP. The food services industry has increased need for Plant Protein-based Food to meet consumer demands. Regionally, the driver of this growth will be the North America and Europe market for now, while Asia Pacific Regions will see a rapid growth in forecast period, which will the leading driving force by 2023.

Pinnacle Foods

Turtle Island Foods

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

Amyâs Kitchen

Atlantic Natural Foods

Impossible Foods

The Hain Celestial Group

Beyond Meat

Pacific Foods of Oregon

Monde Nissin Corporation

Kellogg Company

Fry Family Food

Pulmuone Holdings

HÃ¼gli Holding

Sweet Earth

VBites Food

Maple Leaf Foods

Kraft Heinz

Schouten Europe

Plant Protein-based Food Market by Types

Soy Protein-based Foods

Wheat Protein-based Foods

Pea Protein-based Foods

Plant Protein-based Food Market by Applications

Vegetarian