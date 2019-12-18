Global Plasma Welding Machines Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Plasma Welding Machines Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Plasma Welding Machines Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Plasma Welding Machines market, Plasma welding is very similar to TIG welding as the arc is formed between a pointed tungsten electrode and the workpiece. However, by positioning the electrode within the body of the torch, the plasma arc can be separated from the shielding gas envelope. Plasma is then forced through a fine-bore copper nozzle which constricts the arc.

Plasma Welding Machines are the device used for Plasma welding. The major components of the machines are power source, torch, ETC.The Plasma Welding Machines consumption volume was 41 Units in 2012 and is expected to reach 153 Units in 2016 and 366 Units in 2020, and the volume will decreased to 280 Units in 2022. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (47.06%) in 2016, followed by the North America.At present, the manufactures of Plasma Welding Machines are concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia. The global leading players in this market are Fronius International, Colfax, EWM, Kjellberg, SAF, etc.The plasma welding machines are mainly used by machinery & equipment, aerospace & defense and automotive. The dominated application of plasma welding machines is machinery & equipment in 2016. The major types of plasma welding machines are micro plasma welding machines and ordinary plasma welding machines.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of welding quality, investors are optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. The consumption volume will keep increasing till 2022.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Fronius International

Colfax

EWM

Kjellberg

SAF

Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau GmbH

Duomu

Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited

Electro Plasma

Tonks

Zhengda Plasma Welding Machines Market by Types

Micro Plasma Welding Machines

Ordinary Plasma Welding Machines Plasma Welding Machines Market by Applications

Machinery & Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive