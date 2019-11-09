Global Plasterboard Market by 2023 Report to Witness Impressive Growth: Growth, Size, Demand, Revenue, Types and Applications, Manufacturers

The report additionally explores the global Plasterboard market development pattern based on regional order.

About Plasterboard Market Report: Plasterboard is the generic name for a family of panel products that consist of a noncombustible core, composed primarily of gypsum, and a paper surfacing on the face, back and long edges. Plasterboard is one of several building materials covered by the umbrella term âgypsum panel products.â All gypsum panel products contain gypsum cores; however, they can be faced with a variety of different materials, including paper and fiberglass mats.

Top manufacturers/players: BNBM, Saint-Gobain, Etex Corp, Knauf, USG, National Gypsum, Boral, Yoshino, Baier, Jason

Plasterboard Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Plasterboard Market Segment by Type:

Regular

Moisture Resistant

Fire Resistant Plasterboard Market Segment by Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial