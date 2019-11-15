Global Plastic Additives Market Research Report 2019: Manufacturing Demand, Size, Share, Insight and Forecast by 2024

Global “Plastic Additives market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Plastic Additives market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Plastic Additives basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Plastic additives are the materials or agents added to the plastic to improve, retain, or modify the properties of the plastic. Plastic additives improve processing conditions, stability, curb surface tension, control blocking, protect from getting oxidized, ensure resistance from flames, and provide the required stability to the final product. Plastics cannot work without additives. With the help of additives, plastics can be made safer, cleaner, tougher, and colorful..

Plastic Additives Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Clariant

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

ExxonMobil

LANXESS

Mitsui Chemicals

Adeka Corporation

AkzoNobel

Albemarle Corporation

Baerlocher Group

Emerald Performance Materials

Grafe Advanced Polymers

Kaneka Corporation

Milliken

PolyOne

Sabo

Sakai Chemical Industry

Songwon and many more. Plastic Additives Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Plastic Additives Market can be Split into:

Plasticizers

Stabilizers

Flame retardants

Impact modifiers

Others. By Applications, the Plastic Additives Market can be Split into:

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction