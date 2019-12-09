Global Plastic Bandages Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Plastic Bandages Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Plastic Bandages is a piece of plastic material used either to support a medical device such as a dressing or splint, or on its own to provide support to or to restrict the movement of a part of the body. It protects the wound and scab from friction, bacteria, damage, and dirt. Thus, the healing process of the body is less disturbed. Some of the dressings have antiseptic properties. An additional function is to hold the two cut ends of the skin together to make the healing process faster. Plastic Bandages mostly is adhesive bandages.

The Plastic Bandages industry is relatively concentrated, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Johnson & Johnson, Beiersdorf, BSN Medical, 3M, Acelity, Medline Industries, Smith & Nephew, Yunnan Baiyao, Medtronic, ConvaTec, Lohmann & Rauscher, Nitto Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, HaiNuo and etc.

The production of plastic bandages distributed evenly in North America, Europe, China, Japan. China is the largest production region of plastic bandages in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 30% the global market in 2016, followed by North America with the share of 27%, Europe is closely followed with the share about 25%.

