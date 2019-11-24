Global Plastic Bottles and Containers Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Plastic Bottles & Containers Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Plastic Bottles & Containers Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Plastic Bottles & Containers is a kind of Bottles & Containers made of plastic, such as PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, etc.
The Plastic Bottles & Containers consumption volume was 3320.22 billion units in 2017 and is expected to reach 3487.5 billion units in 2018 and 4430.62 billion units in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% from 2018 to 2023. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (28.68%) in 2017, followed by the Europe and North America.At present, the manufactures of Plastic Bottles & Containers are concentrated in China, Europe, North America and Japan. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 31.21% in 2017. The following areas are Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are ALPLA, Amcor, Plastipak Packaging, Graham Packaging, etc.The Plastic Bottles & Containers are mainly used by Beverages and Food, Pharmaceutical and FMCG. The dominated application of Plastic Bottles & Containers is Beverages and Food, accounting for 42.44% market share.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industries, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Plastic Bottles & Containers Market by Types
Plastic Bottles & Containers Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
Table of Content (TOC) Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Plastic Bottles & Containers Segment by Type
2.3 Plastic Bottles & Containers Consumption by Type
2.4 Plastic Bottles & Containers Segment by Application
2.5 Plastic Bottles & Containers Consumption by Application
3 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers by Players
3.1 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Plastic Bottles & Containers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
