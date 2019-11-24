Global Plastic Bottles and Containers Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Plastic Bottles & Containers Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Plastic Bottles & Containers Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Get a sample copy of the report at :- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13827758

Plastic Bottles & Containers is a kind of Bottles & Containers made of plastic, such as PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, etc.

The Plastic Bottles & Containers consumption volume was 3320.22 billion units in 2017 and is expected to reach 3487.5 billion units in 2018 and 4430.62 billion units in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% from 2018 to 2023. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (28.68%) in 2017, followed by the Europe and North America.At present, the manufactures of Plastic Bottles & Containers are concentrated in China, Europe, North America and Japan. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 31.21% in 2017. The following areas are Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are ALPLA, Amcor, Plastipak Packaging, Graham Packaging, etc.The Plastic Bottles & Containers are mainly used by Beverages and Food, Pharmaceutical and FMCG. The dominated application of Plastic Bottles & Containers is Beverages and Food, accounting for 42.44% market share.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industries, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ALPLA

Amcor

Plastipak Packaging

Graham Packaging

RPC Group

Berry Plastics

Greiner Packaging

Alpha Packaging

Zijiang

Visy

Zhongfu

XLZT

Polycon Industries

KW Plastics

Boxmore Packaging Plastic Bottles & Containers Market by Types

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others Plastic Bottles & Containers Market by Applications

Beverages and Food

Pharmaceutical

FMCG