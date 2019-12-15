Global Plastic Bumpers Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global “Plastic Bumpers Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Plastic Bumpers market size.

About Plastic Bumpers:

Plastic Bumpers is usually a metal bar or beam, attached the vehicles front-most and rear-most ends, designed to absorb impact in a collision. The main function of a bumper is to protect the cars body in a slight collision, typically at parking speed. Front and rear bumpers on todays cars generally consist of a plastic cover over a reinforcement bar made of steel, aluminum, fiberglass composite or plastic.

Top Key Players of Plastic Bumpers Market:

Plastic Omnium

Magna

SMP

Tong Yang

Hyundai Mobis

KIRCHHOFF

HuaYu Automotive

Seoyon E-Hwa

Flex-N-Gate

Toyoda Gosei

Jiangnan MPT

Rehau

Ecoplastic

Major Types covered in the Plastic Bumpers Market report are:

Front Bumper

Major Applications covered in the Plastic Bumpers Market report are:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Scope of Plastic Bumpers Market:

Global sales of Plastic Bumpers is expected to be over 100 million units in 2016 and about 72% have been sales in China, Europe and North America regions. For the product types, Front Bumper occupies the largest market share (about 63% in 2016), and followed by Rear Bumper.

The Plastic Bumpers industry is concentrated; there are 11 manufacturers (about 82% of Asia-Pacific total sales) counted in the report. Major manufactures are Plastic Omnium, Magna, SMP, Tong Yang, Benteler, Hyundai Mobis, KIRCHHOFF, HuaYu Automotive, Seoyon E-Hwa, Flex-N-Gate, Toyoda Gosei, Jiangnan MPT, Rehau, Ecoplastic, Zhejiang Yuanchi and etc.

Due to national industrial policy support and growing industry standardization, Plastic Bumpers Industry is developing in the good direction. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. For the fierce competition between suppliers, the price and gross margin is expected to decrease further.

But we also should notice that there is a gap in the sales technology and equipment compared to developed countries. Domestic industry should focus on research on new material and process. The falling prices of raw materials could be a good signal for Automotive Bumper Industry.

The worldwide market for Plastic Bumpers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 12900 million US$ in 2024, from 11300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.