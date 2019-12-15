 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Plastic Bumpers Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

December 15, 2019

Plastic Bumpers

GlobalPlastic Bumpers Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Plastic Bumpers market size.

About Plastic Bumpers:

Plastic Bumpers is usually a metal bar or beam, attached the vehicles front-most and rear-most ends, designed to absorb impact in a collision. The main function of a bumper is to protect the cars body in a slight collision, typically at parking speed. Front and rear bumpers on todays cars generally consist of a plastic cover over a reinforcement bar made of steel, aluminum, fiberglass composite or plastic.

Top Key Players of Plastic Bumpers Market:

  • Plastic Omnium
  • Magna
  • SMP
  • Tong Yang
  • Hyundai Mobis
  • KIRCHHOFF
  • HuaYu Automotive
  • Seoyon E-Hwa
  • Flex-N-Gate
  • Toyoda Gosei
  • Jiangnan MPT
  • Rehau
  • Ecoplastic
  • Zhejiang Yuanchi

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814113     

    Major Types covered in the Plastic Bumpers Market report are:

  • Front Bumper
  • Rear Bumper

    Major Applications covered in the Plastic Bumpers Market report are:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Scope of Plastic Bumpers Market:

  • Global sales of Plastic Bumpers is expected to be over 100 million units in 2016 and about 72% have been sales in China, Europe and North America regions. For the product types, Front Bumper occupies the largest market share (about 63% in 2016), and followed by Rear Bumper.
  • The Plastic Bumpers industry is concentrated; there are 11 manufacturers (about 82% of Asia-Pacific total sales) counted in the report. Major manufactures are Plastic Omnium, Magna, SMP, Tong Yang, Benteler, Hyundai Mobis, KIRCHHOFF, HuaYu Automotive, Seoyon E-Hwa, Flex-N-Gate, Toyoda Gosei, Jiangnan MPT, Rehau, Ecoplastic, Zhejiang Yuanchi and etc.
  • Due to national industrial policy support and growing industry standardization, Plastic Bumpers Industry is developing in the good direction. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. For the fierce competition between suppliers, the price and gross margin is expected to decrease further.
  • But we also should notice that there is a gap in the sales technology and equipment compared to developed countries. Domestic industry should focus on research on new material and process. The falling prices of raw materials could be a good signal for Automotive Bumper Industry.
  • The worldwide market for Plastic Bumpers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 12900 million US$ in 2024, from 11300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Plastic Bumpers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13814113    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Plastic Bumpers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plastic Bumpers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plastic Bumpers in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Plastic Bumpers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Plastic Bumpers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Plastic Bumpers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plastic Bumpers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Plastic Bumpers Market Report pages: 120

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13814113  

    1 Plastic Bumpers Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Plastic Bumpers by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Plastic Bumpers Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Plastic Bumpers Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Plastic Bumpers Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Plastic Bumpers Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Plastic Bumpers Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Plastic Bumpers Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Plastic Bumpers Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Plastic Bumpers Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

