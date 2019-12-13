Global Plastic Gears Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Plastic Gears Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Plastic gears have positioned themselves as serious alternatives to traditional metal gears in a wide variety of applications. The use of plastic gears has expanded from low power, precision motion transmission into more demanding power transmission applications. As designers push the limits of acceptable plastic gear applications, more is learned about the behavior of plastics in gearing and how to take advantage of their unique characteristics.Plastic gears provide a number of advantages over metal gears. They have less weight, lower inertia, and run much quieter than their metal counterparts. Plastic gears often require no lubrication or can be compounded with internal lubricants such as PTFE or silicone. Plastic gears usually have a lower unit cost than metal gears, and can be designed to incorporate other features needed in the assembly (part consolidation). These gears are also resistant to many corrosive environments.The first use of thermoplastic gears undoubtedly consisted of neat nylon and acetal gears carrying low loads at low speeds. As the advantages of using thermoplastic gears became clearer and new, higher performance materials became available, designers began using plastic gears in more demanding applications. The use of reinforcements and internal lubricants compounded into these materials has expanded their use even more.Plastic gears have positioned themselves as serious alternatives to traditional metal gears in a wide variety of applications. Plastic gears provide a number of advantages over metal gears. They have less weight, lower inertia, and run much quieter than their metal counterparts. The main raw materials of plastic gears include PBT, nylon resin, POM, PET. In recent years, high-performance plastics developed rapidly (PEEK, PPS, FP, LCP, etc.). More and more high-performance plastic is used for plastic gears. However, the price of high-performance plastic is almost ten times the price of ordinary plastic or more. As a result, high-performance plastic gears have a smaller market share. However, high-performance plastic gears will be a direction for market development. Dupont, SABIC, Asahi Kasei, Polyplastics, Teijin, Mitsubishi, BASF, Ticona and LG are the leading producers of raw materials. Dupont has the worlds most supply capacity.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Song Horng Precise Plastic Plastic Gears Market by Types

