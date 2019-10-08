 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Plastic Waste Management Market Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

Plastic

The report shows positive growth in “Plastic Waste Management Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Plastic Waste Management industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Plastic Waste Management Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Plastic waste management is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.

Some top manufacturers in Plastic Waste Management Market: –

  • Veolia Environnement
  • Suez Environnement
  • Waste Management
  • Republic Services
  • Stericycle and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The demand of plastics is huge and every year thousands of tones plastics is made, in turn much plastic waste would be generated and needs to be dealt with. Plastic Waste Management is aimed to reasonably deal with the plastic waste in order to protect the environment and save resources. Plastic Waste Management can help reduce the manufacturing cost of companies by recycling the materials. The treatment methods include landfill, recycle and incineration. Landfill is the main method adopted and about 44773 K MT was treated by landfill in 2016.
  • Plastic Waste Management companies include Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, Progressive Waste Solutions and Covanta Holding. Veolia Environnement owns the biggest plastic waste treatment capacity and in 2016 Veolia Environnement dealt 1333 K MT plastic waste.
  • In future, for one hand the resources will be more and more valuable and the environment protection will be paid more attention on for another hand due to its unique characteristics plastics will be still well received and lots of waste will be made. So plastic waste management will be the important method to connect the environment protection and resource saving.
  • The worldwide market for Plastic Waste Management is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 34900 million US$ in 2024, from 27100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Plastic Waste Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Landfill
  • Recycle
  • Incineration

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Plastic Waste
  • Heat Energy Generation
  • Recycled Plastics
  • Others

    Plastic Waste Management Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Plastic Waste Management market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Plastic Waste Management Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Plastic Waste Management, with sales, revenue, and price of Plastic Waste Management, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Plastic Waste Management, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Plastic Waste Management market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plastic Waste Management sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Plastic Waste Management report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Plastic Waste Management market players.

