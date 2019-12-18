 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Plastisol Ink Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Plastisol Ink

Plastisol Ink Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Plastisol ink is a PVC-based industrial coating for screen printing cotton, polyester, nylon etc. New generation of products appeared in the market in recent years: non-phthalate plastisol inks and non-pvc plastisol inks.
As revenue, North America is the largest regional market for plastisol ink, with revenue exceeding 316.12 million $ in 2016. Europe and China reached 302.86 million $ and 90.70 million $ in 2016, respectively.
In application, plastisol ink downstream is widely used in screen printing. Water based ink occupied part of plastisol ink market in the past years. The plastisol ink market will be further reduced due to the environmental reasons.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

PolyOne

  • Lancer Group
  • Rutland Plastic Technologies
  • ICC
  • Huber Group
  • Fujifilm
  • Sunlan Chemicals
  • KARAN
  • Zhongyi Ink & Paint
  • Sophah Screen Printing Technology
  • Dexin

    Plastisol Ink Market by Types

  • General Plastisol Inks
  • Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks
  • Non-PVC Plastisol Inks

    Plastisol Ink Market by Applications

  • Cotton Fabric
  • Polyester & Nylon Fabrics
  • Blend Fabric
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Plastisol Ink Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Plastisol Ink Segment by Type

    2.3 Plastisol Ink Consumption by Type

    2.4 Plastisol Ink Segment by Application

    2.5 Plastisol Ink Consumption by Application

    3 Global Plastisol Ink by Players

    3.1 Global Plastisol Ink Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Plastisol Ink Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Plastisol Ink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Plastisol Ink by Regions

    4.1 Plastisol Ink by Regions

    4.2 Americas Plastisol Ink Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Plastisol Ink Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Plastisol Ink Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Plastisol Ink Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Plastisol Ink Distributors

    10.3 Plastisol Ink Customer

    11 Global Plastisol Ink Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Plastisol Ink Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Plastisol Ink Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Plastisol Ink Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Plastisol Ink Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Plastisol Ink Product Offered

    12.3 Plastisol Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 166

