Global Plastisol Ink Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

Plastisol Ink Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Plastisol ink is a PVC-based industrial coating for screen printing cotton, polyester, nylon etc. New generation of products appeared in the market in recent years: non-phthalate plastisol inks and non-pvc plastisol inks.

As revenue, North America is the largest regional market for plastisol ink, with revenue exceeding 316.12 million $ in 2016. Europe and China reached 302.86 million $ and 90.70 million $ in 2016, respectively.

In application, plastisol ink downstream is widely used in screen printing. Water based ink occupied part of plastisol ink market in the past years. The plastisol ink market will be further reduced due to the environmental reasons.

