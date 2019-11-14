 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Playground Artificial Grass Turf

Global “Playground Artificial Grass Turf Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Playground Artificial Grass Turf in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Shaw Sports Turf
  • Ten Cate
  • Hellas Construction
  • FieldTurf
  • SportGroup Holding
  • ACT Global Sports
  • Controlled Products
  • Sprinturf
  • CoCreation Grass
  • Domo Sports Grass
  • TurfStore
  • Global Syn-Turf
  • Inc.
  • DuPont
  • Challenger Industires
  • Mondo S.p.A.
  • Polytan GmbH
  • Sports Field Holdings
  • Taishan
  • ForestGrass

    The report provides a basic overview of the Playground Artificial Grass Turf industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Types:

  • PP Artificial Grass Turf
  • PE Artificial Grass Turf
  • Nylon Artificial Grass Turf
  • Others

    Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Applications:

  • School Playground
  • Public Playground
  • Stadium

    Finally, the Playground Artificial Grass Turf market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Playground Artificial Grass Turf market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The worldwide market for Playground Artificial Grass Turf is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Playground Artificial Grass Turf in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Playground Artificial Grass Turf by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Playground Artificial Grass Turf Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
