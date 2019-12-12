Global Playground Equipment Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Playground equipment refers to equipment intended for use in the play areas of parks, schools, childcare facilities, institutions, multiple family dwellings, restaurants, resorts, and recreational developments, and other areas of public use.

With the development of social economy and improvement of living standard, the demand of playground equipment constantly increased in these years. In 2017, the global playground equipment market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 44.28% of global playground equipment consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 25.82% global consumption share. At present, this industry is. The major manufacturers of playground equipment including in PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan, Inc., Playpower, ELI, etc. Henderson.

To increase the profitability and competitiveness, playground equipment manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process. While some manufacturers produce particular playground equipment to fit the consumersâ demands.

The classifications of playground equipment are Monkey Bars, Sandbox, Climbing Equipment, Swings and Slides, etc. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 24.94% of the playground equipment market is Swings and Slides in 2016.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of playground equipment. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

Conclusively, the playground equipment manufacture industry has an expected future, the markets will still growing over time. So in the next few years, playground equipment production will show a trend of steady growth.

