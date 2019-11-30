Global Plumbing Fitting Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global "Plumbing Fitting Market"2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry.

Plumbing fittings are crucial components of plumbing systems installed in buildings for efficient distribution of water within the building for drinking, washing, heating and for removing waterborne wastes from the building.

Plumbing components are typically used in laying pipelines that provide means of transport for fluids into and out of the building. Given that efficient plumbing is a critical requirement for all buildings, demand for plumbing fittings and fixtures is dependent on the level of construction activity, which in turn is influenced by the overall health of the economy. The level of economic growth and construction activity primarily dictates market prospects for plumbing fittings.Rapid urbanization in developing countries will continue to drive growth in the market, since strong urban concentration will trigger increases in infrastructure expenditure, and urban planning. The creation of large megacities involves the construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers, which in turn increases prospects for plumbing work, thus driving market prospects for plumbing fittings and fixtures.China is the dominate producer of plumbing fitting, the production was 327.27 million pieces in 2015, accounting for about 42.14% of the total amount, followed by USA, with the production market share of 23.58%. India has emerged as the second largest sanitaryware market by volume in Asia Pacific and has the largest growth rate of 14.26% from 2011 to 2015.The industry concentration is relatively low. Manufactures are distributed around the world. Leading players in plumbing fitting industry are Masco Corporation, Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Lota Group. Masco Corporation is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 7.11% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 18.14% production share of the market in 2015.

Masco Corporation

Kohler

Fortune Brands

LIXIL Corporation

Friedrich Grohe

Toto

RWC

Roca

Lota Group

Spectrum Brands

Globe UNION Industrial Corp

Jacuzzi

Huayi

Elkay

Lasco

Maax

Ideal Standard

Villeroy & Boch

Jaquar Group

Sanitec

Hansgrohe

Sunlot Group

Hindware

Faucets

Shower Heads

Valves and Pipe Fittings

Household