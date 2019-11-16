Global Pneumatic Market 2019-2025 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

Pneumatic are the components that use a source of compressed air to power moving parts. Pneumatic use compressed air to transmit and control energy. Pneumatic systems commonly use compressed atmospheric air, as it is abundant and inexpensive.In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Pneumatic in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Pneumatic. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of machinery fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Pneumatic will drive growth in United States and Europe markets. The Pneumatic market was valued at 13200 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 22200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pneumatic.

SMC

Festo

Parker

Norgren

Bosch Rexroth

Camozzi

CKD

AirTAC

EASUN

Fangda

Wuxi Huatong

JELPC

Dongsheng

CNSNS

Regions covered in the Pneumatic Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Pneumatic Market by Applications:

Machinery

Chemical Industry

Electronic

Spinning

Package

Car

Pneumatic Cylinders

Pneumatic Calves

Air Treatment Components