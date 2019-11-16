Global POC Diagnostics Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “POC Diagnostics Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The POC Diagnostics Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Point-of-care Diagnostics (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.

Currently, there are more companies enter into POC Diagnostics industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are, Alere, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, Bayer Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, etc. Alere is the largest supplier of POC Diagnostics, with the revenue market share about 18% in 2015, and the top 6 supplier of POC Diagnostics, with the revenue market share about 68% in 2015. That is to say, the industry of POC Diagnostics is relative concentration.There are nine kinds of POC Diagnostics, which are Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing, Tumor Markers Testing, Urinalysis Testing and Cholesterol Testing. Blood Glucose Testing is wildly used in the POC Diagnostics, with a revenue market share nearly 46% in 2015. The fastest-growing segment, Cardiac Markers Testing, is projected to increase at a CAGR of 13%.POC Diagnostics is used in Clinics, Hospitals, Laboratory and Others. Report data showed that 42.3% of the POC Diagnostics market demand in Clinics application, 34.4% in Hospitals application, and 4.9% in Laboratory application in 2015.Development Tendency

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, POC Diagnostics industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Revenue of POC Diagnostics have brought a lot of opportunities there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Alere

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Bayer Healthcare

Beckman Coulter

Nipro Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Nova Biomedical

BioMerieux

Quidel

Helena Laboratories

OraSure Technologies

Accriva

Abaxis

Chembio Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech POC Diagnostics Market by Types

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Tumor Markers Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Cholesterol Testing POC Diagnostics Market by Applications

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory