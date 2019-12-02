 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Point-of-care (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.
North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 44.02% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 29.45%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Roche

  • Abbott
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Danaher
  • Ascensia
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • BioMerieux
  • ARKRAY
  • Nova Biomedical
  • Trividia Health
  • Quidel
  • Accriva
  • OraSure Technologies
  • Helena Laboratories
  • A. Menarini Diagnostics
  • Abaxis (Zoetis)
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Phamatech
  • Chembio Diagnostics
  • Trinity Biotech
  • ELITech Group
  • Response Biomedical
  • Princeton BioMeditech
  • Alfa Wassermann

    Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market by Types

  • Blood Glucose Testing
  • Infectious Diseases Testing
  • Cardiac Markers Testing
  • Coagulation Testing
  • Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
  • Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
  • Urinalysis Testing
  • Others

    Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market by Applications

  • Clinics
  • Hospitals
  • Laboratory
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

