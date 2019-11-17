Global Polarizer Film Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Polarizer Film Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Polarizer Film Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Polarizer Film or Polarizing film is made by dyeing film (mainly polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)) or by iodine being adsorbed onto its surface, then stretching and orientating it. This gives the film polarization characteristics that allow only light with a certain oscillation direction to pass through it. Furthermore, in order to secure mechanical strength of the film, backing materials such as a TAC film or a protective film is laminated to it.

Polarizer Film industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, Korea and China. Among them, Japan output volume accounted for more than 50.00% of the total output volume of global Polarizer Film in 2016. Nitto is the world leading manufacturer in global Polarizer Film market with the market share of 26.17%, in terms of sales, followed by Sumitomo. LG Chem and Samsung SDI.

Compared to 2015, Polarizer Film market managed to increase sales by 5.42 percent to 11520.93 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 10928.40 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Polarizer Film market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Polarizer Film raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Polarizer Film.

