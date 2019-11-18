Global Polo Shirt Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

A polo shirt, also known as a golf shirt and tennis shirt, is a form of shirt with a collar, a placket with typically two or three buttons, and an optional pocket.

China was the largest production market with a market share of 25.73% in 2012 and 26.00% in 2017 with an increase of 0.27%. Southeast Asia and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 23.11% and 15.28% in 2016.

The top 3 (revenue) manufacturers are Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Abercrombie & Fitch, making up 9.82% market share of the whole market in 2016, each with the market share of 3.68%, 3.84%, and 2.30%. The concentration of this industry is low, and the top 5 manufacturers makes up 13.49% of the whole market in 2016.

Banana Republic

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Abercrombie & Fitch

Brooks Brothers

Calvin Klein

Burberry

Prada

Lacoste

Paul Stuart

J. Press

Hugo Boss

Gucci

Tommy Hilfiger

Vineyard Vines

Kent Wang

Thom Browne Polo Shirt Market by Types

Kids Shirt

Women Shirt

Men Shirt Polo Shirt Market by Applications

Every Day Wear

Game Wear