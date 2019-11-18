 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Polo Shirt Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 18, 2019

GlobalPolo Shirt Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

A polo shirt, also known as a golf shirt and tennis shirt, is a form of shirt with a collar, a placket with typically two or three buttons, and an optional pocket.
China was the largest production market with a market share of 25.73% in 2012 and 26.00% in 2017 with an increase of 0.27%. Southeast Asia and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 23.11% and 15.28% in 2016.
The top 3 (revenue) manufacturers are Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Abercrombie & Fitch, making up 9.82% market share of the whole market in 2016, each with the market share of 3.68%, 3.84%, and 2.30%. The concentration of this industry is low, and the top 5 manufacturers makes up 13.49% of the whole market in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Banana Republic
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation
  • Abercrombie & Fitch
  • Brooks Brothers
  • Calvin Klein
  • Burberry
  • Prada
  • Lacoste
  • Paul Stuart
  • J. Press
  • Hugo Boss
  • Gucci
  • Tommy Hilfiger
  • Vineyard Vines
  • Kent Wang
  • Thom Browne

    Polo Shirt Market by Types

  • Kids Shirt
  • Women Shirt
  • Men Shirt

    Polo Shirt Market by Applications

  • Every Day Wear
  • Game Wear
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    Table of Content of Global Polo Shirt Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Polo Shirt Segment by Type

    2.3 Polo Shirt Consumption by Type

    2.4 Polo Shirt Segment by Application

    2.5 Polo Shirt Consumption by Application

    3 Global Polo Shirt by Players

    3.1 Global Polo Shirt Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Polo Shirt Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Polo Shirt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    No. of Pages: – 160

