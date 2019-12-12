Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13903175

Poly alumnium chloride, also called PAC, is a new type high performance inorganic macromolecule flocculating agent. It is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly alumnium chloride is typically used in Pulp & Paper, textiles, water treatment and Plastic & Rubber etc.

As an important water treatment product, poly alumnium chloride is widely used in Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Water Treatment, Plastic & Rubber and others. Pulp & Paper and Textiles are the major applications of poly alumnium chloride, taking 45.02% and 18.49% of the Southeast Asia poly alumnium chloride consumption in 2016. Poly alumnium chloride can be classified into two types according the product form: PAC solid and PAC liquid. In Southeast Asia, major type of PAC is liquid form

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

PT Lautan Luas Tbk

CCM

JL Chemtonic

Xantara Sdn Bhd

Kemwater

Aditya Birla

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

JSC Southern Basic Chemicals

THAI PAC Industry Company Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market by Types

Solid

Liquid Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market by Applications

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Water Treatment

Plastic & Rubber