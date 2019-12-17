Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC):

Poly alumnium chloride, also called PAC, is a new type high performance inorganic macromolecule flocculating agent. It is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly alumnium chloride is typically used in Pulp & Paper, textiles, water treatment and Plastic & Rubber etc.

Top Key Players of Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market:

PT Lautan Luas Tbk

CCM

JL Chemtonic

Xantara Sdn Bhd

Kemwater

Aditya Birla

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

JSC Southern Basic Chemicals

Major Types covered in the Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market report are:

Solid

Liquid Major Applications covered in the Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market report are:

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Water Treatment

Plastic & Rubber

Other Scope of Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market:

As an important water treatment product, poly alumnium chloride is widely used in Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Water Treatment, Plastic & Rubber and others. Pulp & Paper and Textiles are the major applications of poly alumnium chloride, taking 45.02% and 18.49% of the Southeast Asia poly alumnium chloride consumption in 2016. Poly alumnium chloride can be classified into two types according the product form: PAC solid and PAC liquid. In Southeast Asia, major type of PAC is liquid form

