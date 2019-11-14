 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC)

Global “Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Kemira
  • Feralco Group
  • Airedale Chemical
  • Holland Company
  • GEO
  • USALCO
  • Taki
  • Orica Watercare
  • Shandong Zhongketianze
  • Jingmen Yangfeng
  • Yuanda

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market Types:

  • Product Form
  • Basicity

    Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market Applications:

  • Industrial and municipal water treatment
  • Drinking water treatment
  • Paper industry
  • Pharmaceutical industry
  • Cosmetic industry
  • Others

    Finally, the Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The Major players to produce PAC are Kemira and Feralco.
  • which accounted for more than 75 % of production in total. The major consumption region is Germany and Spain.
  • PAC industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Kemira, accounting for 50 percent market share in volume in 2014,followed by Ferola and Airedale Chemical. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.
  • Along with the development of Europe domestic Industrial technology, Europe PAC has been made a lot of progress and is the technical leader in the world
  • The application of PAC is water treatment and paper industry, together these two areas accounts for more than 90% of total consumption.
  • The worldwide market for Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 119

    1 Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

