Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

Global “Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Kemira

Feralco Group

Airedale Chemical

Holland Company

GEO

USALCO

Taki

Orica Watercare

Shandong Zhongketianze

Jingmen Yangfeng

Yuanda

The report provides a basic overview of the Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market Types:

Product Form

Basicity Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market Applications:

Industrial and municipal water treatment

Drinking water treatment

Paper industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Cosmetic industry

Finally, the Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

The Major players to produce PAC are Kemira and Feralco.

which accounted for more than 75 % of production in total. The major consumption region is Germany and Spain.

PAC industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Kemira, accounting for 50 percent market share in volume in 2014,followed by Ferola and Airedale Chemical. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of Europe domestic Industrial technology, Europe PAC has been made a lot of progress and is the technical leader in the world

The application of PAC is water treatment and paper industry, together these two areas accounts for more than 90% of total consumption.

The worldwide market for Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.