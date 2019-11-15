Global Poly Carboxylate Polymer Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Poly Carboxylate Polymer Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get a sample copy of the report at –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814428

Poly Carboxylate Polymer is one kind of environment product which owns unique characteristics such as good stability, corrosion resistance, high strength etc. It is mainly used for synthesis of polycarboxylate superplasticizer. Polycarboxylate superplasticizer is the third generation concrete superplasticizer, which is widely applied in the early strength, high strength concrete, flowing concrete, self-compacting concrete, pumping concrete. In this report, we convert different concentration of poly carboxylate polymer into 40%.

The global poly carboxylate polymer production increases from 1554 K MT in 2011 to 2477 K MT in 2016. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe, Russia, Middle East, China. Poly carboxylate polymer production areas were mainly in China. In 2015, the production of poly carboxylate polymer had reached 645.7 K MT. It took about 38.86% of global total market in 2015.

The price of poly carboxylate polymer kept decreasing in 2015. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SIKA

Arkema

BASF

Grace

Fosroc

KAO

Mapei

Euclid Chemical

Takemoto

Nippon Shokubai

Lonsen

YuHong

Feilong Concrete Admixture

SOBUTE

Changan Yucai

JILONG CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS

Kelong Chemical

Kezhijie

Huangteng Chemical

Sansheng Special Building Material

Huawei Jiancai Building Material

Shanxi Huawei Keji

ARIT Poly Carboxylate Polymer Market by Types

Powder Poly Carboxylate Polymer

Liquid Poly Carboxylate Polymer Poly Carboxylate Polymer Market by Applications

Water Reducing Agent

Admixture