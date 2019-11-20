Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Insights Report 2019-2025 | Industry Updates, Size, Share, and New Opportunities Forecast to 2025

The Global “Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Polyamide (PA or Nylon) market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market:

A polyamide is a macromolecule with repeating units linked by amide bonds. Polyamides occur both naturally and artificially. Examples of naturally occurring polyamides are proteins, such as wool and silk. Artificially made polyamides can be made through step-growth polymerization or solid-phase synthesis yielding materials such as nylons, aramids, and sodium poly(aspartate). Synthetic polyamides are commonly used in textiles, automotive applications, carpets and sportswear due to their high durability and strength. The transportation manufacturing industry is the major consumer, accounting for 35% of polyamide (PA) consumption.

In 2019, the market size of Polyamide (PA or Nylon) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyamide (PA or Nylon). This report studies the global market size of Polyamide (PA or Nylon), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Polyamide (PA or Nylon) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Are:

Evonik

Arkema

EMS-Grivory

UBE Industries In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Polyamide (PA or Nylon): History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Nylon-6,6

Nylon-6

Kevlar

Others Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Report Segmented by Application:

Automotive Applications

Industrial Applications

Consumer Goods

Electronics