Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Insights Report 2019-2025 | Industry Updates, Size, Share, and New Opportunities Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Polyamide (PA or Nylon)

The Global “Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Polyamide (PA or Nylon) market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market:

  • A polyamide is a macromolecule with repeating units linked by amide bonds. Polyamides occur both naturally and artificially. Examples of naturally occurring polyamides are proteins, such as wool and silk. Artificially made polyamides can be made through step-growth polymerization or solid-phase synthesis yielding materials such as nylons, aramids, and sodium poly(aspartate). Synthetic polyamides are commonly used in textiles, automotive applications, carpets and sportswear due to their high durability and strength. The transportation manufacturing industry is the major consumer, accounting for 35% of polyamide (PA) consumption.
  • In 2019, the market size of Polyamide (PA or Nylon) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyamide (PA or Nylon). This report studies the global market size of Polyamide (PA or Nylon), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Polyamide (PA or Nylon) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Are:

  • Evonik
  • Arkema
  • EMS-Grivory
  • UBE Industries

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Polyamide (PA or Nylon):

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Nylon-6,6
  • Nylon-6
  • Kevlar
  • Others

    Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Automotive Applications
  • Industrial Applications
  • Consumer Goods
  • Electronics
  • Others

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

    Case Study of Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Report is as Follows:

    • Breakdown and planning of Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market based on status, value and market size
    • To present the top Polyamide (PA or Nylon) players, their company profiles, product portfolio, market share, and revenue analysis
    • Top regions of Polyamide (PA or Nylon), SWOT analysis, opportunities and threats to market development are explained
    • To examine the different application, product types, market value, and producing capacity
    • Flashlight the business potential, import-export status, production, and expenditure analysis
    • The mergers & properties, probability analysis, and analyst views and opinions are given
    • Market value, consumption forecast and volume forecast from 2019-2025
    • Polyamide (PA or Nylon) industry chain structure, manufacturing base, raw material cost, and marketing channel analysis is covered
    • Presents strategic recommendations to the new Polyamide (PA or Nylon) participants
    • Company profiles, strategies, mergers & acquisitions, financial status, and feasibility analysis are described

    Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Polyamide (PA or Nylon) Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

