Global Polyester Fiber Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

Global “Polyester Fiber Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Polyester Fiber in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Polyester Fiber Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Tongkun Group

Reliance

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Shenghong

Xin Feng Ming Group

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Nanya

Rongsheng PetroChemical

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

Far Eastern New Century

DAK Americas

Advansa

Lealea Group

Petrovietnam Petrochemical and Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company

Polyester Fiber Market Types:

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)

Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY) Polyester Fiber Market Applications:

Apparel

Apparel

Industrial and Consumer Textiles

Household and Institutional Textiles

In addition, the production regions of polyester fiber are mainly located in US, EU, India and China. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 68.84%% volume market share in 2015.

As for the region consumption, the China remained the largest market for polyester fiber in the world, with 64.55% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include US and Europe, which account for 6.11% and 6.97% respectively. For the various types of polyester fiber, gummy bear breast implants are growing in popularity in the United States, which was hold 23.56% market share approximately.

Polyester fibers are used in a wide range of applications such as carpets, rugs, fiberfill, and nonwoven fabrics. Polyester fibers are also used in industrial applications, home textiles and apparel. Other applications of polyester fibers include industrial, home textiles and apparels. Apparel industry was the largest filed, which was esteemed to hold 41.05% market share in 2015.

The worldwide market for Polyester Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.