Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Polyester Filament Yarn Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

Polyester filament yarns are made by taking the single polyester filaments, grouping them together and then twisting or air-entangling them to make them workable. A monofilament yarn has just one, single polyester fiber that is usually not twisted.

China is a major exporter of polyester filaments, mainly exported to Southeast Asia, North Africa and Western Europe etc. since 2012, South Korea, Turkey, Argentina and India implemented anti-dumping measures for the local polyester filament products. It is sensible for Chinese manufacturer that improving quality products and R&D high-end products to maintain the major production market share.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Tongkun Group

Xin Feng Ming Group

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Reliance

Shenghong

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Rongsheng PetroChemical

Nanya

Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Toray

Advansa

Lealea Group

Akra

Polyester Filament Yarn Market by Types

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

Polyester Filament Yarn Market by Applications

Apparel

Industrial

Household Textiles