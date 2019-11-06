Global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market 2019 Growth Rate, Growth, Types & Applications, Demand, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast

About Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market Report: Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) is kind of polyester fiber made directly from PTA & MEG or PET chips or from recycled PET bottle flakes. Polyester staple fiber is widely used in spinning, weaving non-woven industries.

Top manufacturers/players: Reliance, Alpek, Bombay Dyeing, China Petrochemical, Toray, Yizheng, Sanfangxiang, FENC, Fujian Jinlun, Huahong, Huaxi, DAK Americas, Advansa, Jinxing, Indorama, XiangLu, Jiangnan High Fiber, Changsheng, Hua Hong

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market Segment by Type:

Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber (Virgin PSF)

Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (Recycled PSF) Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market Segment by Applications:

Cloth materials

Home furnishings

Industrial materials