Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Polyetherimide (PEI) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Polyetherimide (PEI) is an amorphous, amber-to-transparent thermoplastic with characteristics similar to the related plastic PEEK. Relative to PEEK, PEI is cheaper, but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature.
The global Polyetherimide (PEI) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe and Japan, such as SABIC, RTP, Ensinger and Mitsui Chemicals. At present, SABIC is the world leader, holding 70.36% production market share in 2016.The global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) increases from 20639 MT in 2012 to 24680 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the global Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 40.38% of global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI). Polyetherimide (PEI) downstream is wide and recently Polyetherimide (PEI) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Tableware/Catering and Aircraft. Globally, the Polyetherimide (PEI) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electronics and Automotive. Electronics and Automotive accounts for nearly 56.14% of total downstream consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) in global.Polyetherimide (PEI) can be mainly divided into Unreinforced and Reinforced which Reinforced captures about 74.79% of Polyetherimide (PEI) market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Polyetherimide (PEI). Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) is estimated to be 31488 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
SABIC
Polyetherimide (PEI) Market by Types
Polyetherimide (PEI) Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Segment by Type
2.3 Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption by Type
2.4 Polyetherimide (PEI) Segment by Application
2.5 Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption by Application
3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) by Players
3.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Polyetherimide (PEI) by Regions
4.1 Polyetherimide (PEI) by Regions
4.2 Americas Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Distributors
10.3 Polyetherimide (PEI) Customer
11 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Forecast
11.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Product Offered
12.3 Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
No. of pages: 137
