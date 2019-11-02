Global Polyethylene Imine Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2023

Polyethylenimine (PEI) is a polymer with repeating unit composed of the amine group and two carbon aliphatic CH2CH2 spacer. Linear polyethyleneimines contain all secondary amines, in contrast to branched PEIs which contain primary, secondary and tertiary amino groups. Totally branched, dendrimeric forms were also reported. PEI is produced on industrial scale and finds many applications usually derived from its polycationic character.

Polyethyleneimine (PEI) is a water-soluble polymer, reactivity is now used in many industrial processes. It is mainly produced by two Companies established worldwide, the Nippon Shokubai Company, Ltd. (Japan) under the Trade names EPOMIN® and BASF-AG Ludwigshafen (Germany) under the Trade names Lupasol®.There are also supplier from china serves especially local market, such as Wuhan Qianglong Chemical and Gobekie. In terms of volume, the Global Polyethylene Imine market sales was 11996 MT in 2016, and is predicted to reach 15239 MT in 2023, with a CAGR 3.48% from 2016 to 2023. The global Polyethylene Imine market is valued at USD 390.33 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 436.43 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.61% between 2016 and 2023.PEI consists of a mixture of branched polymers with different molecular weight. On the market are polymers with average molecular weights of between 300 and 2,000,000, both in Water-free form, as well as an aqueous solution. PEI and its derivatives are being used today especially in the paper industry.Raw material of PEI is ethyleneimine monomer. Because of its toxicity, ethyleneimine monomer is not sold by the BASF group or Nippon Shokubai, currently the only large producers. Ethylenimine is used on-site for further reaction to produce polymers and intermediates.The Polyethylene Imine industry has high technical barrier, which limits the entrance of the market. Moreover, the production of PEI involves high risk, since its raw material, ethylene Imine is a high toxic, flammable and explosive substance. The permission of production is hard to permit by local authorities, especially in developed areas. The PEI is a niche market, making manufacturers have the bargaining power over customers. However, the product has other substitute, the customer would also turn to other product if they cannot accept the price. To Polyethylene Imine manufacturers, the core of brand building is in quality control and technological innovation. The company has to keep close to downstream users to cater their demand.

