Global Polyethylene Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Polyethylene

GlobalPolyethylene Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Polyethylene Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Polyethylene Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Polyethylene globally.

About Polyethylene:

Polyethylene (abbreviated PE) or polyethene (IUPAC name polyethene or poly(methylene)) is the most common plastic. Polyethylene is derived from either modifying natural gas (a methane, ethane, propane mix) or from the catalytic cracking of crude oil into gasoline. In a highly purified form, it is piped directly from the refinery to a separate polymerisation plant. Here, under the right conditions of temperature, pressure and catalysis, the double bond of the ethylene monomer opens up and many monomers link up to form long chains.

Polyethylene Market Manufactures:

  • Turtle Wax
  • Dow Chemical
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • LyondellBasell
  • SABIC
  • Sinopec Corporation
  • BP
  • Ineos
  • Borealis
  • Total
  • Shell
  • National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)
  • TASCO Group
  • Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI)
  • CNPC

    Polyethylene Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Polyethylene Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Polyethylene Market Types:

  • HDPE
  • LLDPE
  • LDPE

    Polyethylene Market Applications:

  • Packaging
  • Consumer Goods
  • Construction Materials

    The Report provides in depth research of the Polyethylene Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Polyethylene Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Polyethylene Market Report:

  • On the basis of type, HDPE, LLDPE, LDPE and others, HDPE is the largest segment with around 58.44% production share of the total market in 2015. Meanwhile, the LLDPE is more expensive but excellent protect function, also account for about 37.76% market share in terms of production.
  • On the basis of geography, the global Polyethylene market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and Middle East and other regions. In 2015, Asia and Middle East is the largest as well as the steady growing regional market for Polyethylene and held 50% share in the global market in 2015, followed by North America with the market share of 21.82%. The demand for Polyethylene has been rapid increasing in Europe countries.
  • The global Polyethylene market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of Polyethylene offer a wide range of Polyethylene solutions to fit aftermarket requirements. The concentration of the market is very high, among those manufacturers, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Dow Chemical are the two giant players, which together account for over 20% market share in the world. Other key players in the Polyethylene market include LyondellBasell, SABIC, Sinopec Corporation, BP, Ineos, Borealis, Total, Shell, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI), CNPC, etc
  • The worldwide market for Polyethylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 124400 million US$ in 2024, from 106900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Polyethylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Polyethylene product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polyethylene, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polyethylene in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Polyethylene competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Polyethylene breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Polyethylene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polyethylene sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Polyethylene Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Polyethylene by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Polyethylene Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Polyethylene Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Polyethylene Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Polyethylene Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Polyethylene Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Polyethylene Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Polyethylene Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Polyethylene Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

