Global Polyethylene Market Size 2019-2024: Trends, Segmentations, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

About Polyethylene:

Polyethylene (abbreviated PE) or polyethene (IUPAC name polyethene or poly(methylene)) is the most common plastic. Polyethylene is derived from either modifying natural gas (a methane, ethane, propane mix) or from the catalytic cracking of crude oil into gasoline. In a highly purified form, it is piped directly from the refinery to a separate polymerisation plant. Here, under the right conditions of temperature, pressure and catalysis, the double bond of the ethylene monomer opens up and many monomers link up to form long chains.

Polyethylene Market Key Players:

Turtle Wax

Dow Chemical

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell

SABIC

Sinopec Corporation

BP

Ineos

Borealis

Total

Shell

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)

TASCO Group

Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI)

CNPC Polyethylene market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Polyethylene has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Polyethylene Market Types:

HDPE

LLDPE

LDPE Polyethylene Market Applications:

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Construction Materials Scope of the Report:

On the basis of type, HDPE, LLDPE, LDPE and others, HDPE is the largest segment with around 58.44% production share of the total market in 2015. Meanwhile, the LLDPE is more expensive but excellent protect function, also account for about 37.76% market share in terms of production.

On the basis of geography, the global Polyethylene market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and Middle East and other regions. In 2015, Asia and Middle East is the largest as well as the steady growing regional market for Polyethylene and held 50% share in the global market in 2015, followed by North America with the market share of 21.82%. The demand for Polyethylene has been rapid increasing in Europe countries.

The global Polyethylene market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of Polyethylene offer a wide range of Polyethylene solutions to fit aftermarket requirements. The concentration of the market is very high, among those manufacturers, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Dow Chemical are the two giant players, which together account for over 20% market share in the world. Other key players in the Polyethylene market include LyondellBasell, SABIC, Sinopec Corporation, BP, Ineos, Borealis, Total, Shell, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI), CNPC, etc

The worldwide market for Polyethylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 124400 million US$ in 2024, from 106900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.