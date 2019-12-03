Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13801939

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

According to the manufacturing process, PETG can be mainly divided into three categories: extruded grade PETG, injection molding grade PETG and blow molding grade PETG, of which each has been widely used in certain fields. In 2017, demand from Food & Beverage field accounted for the largest consumption share, which held 37.75% market.

Eastman has three manufacturing sites to produce PETG: USA plant mainly offers PETG to North America, UK plant caters for European PETG demands while Malaysia plant offers PETG primarily for Asian region. Besides, PETG major customers of SK Chemical come from Japan, China and so on.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, since competition intensifies gradually and more companies have intention to enter into the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Eastman

SK Chemical

Liaoyang Petrochemical

… Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market by Types

Extruded Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Blow Molding Grade Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market by Applications

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Medical