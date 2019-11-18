Global Polyimide (PI) Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Polyimide (PI) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Polyimide (PI) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13902757

Polyimide means the kind of polymer which comprising the imide ring (-CO-NH-CO-) in the main chain, wherein the polymer containing a phthalimide structure is the most important. It is an advanced polymer materialsï¼polyimide films provide excellent electrical, thermal, physical and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package making them superior for electrical insulation applications.

In the 1960s, different countries linked the research, development and use of polyimide as one of the most promising engineering plastics in the 21st century. It is known as a “portion solver”, and that “there would be not todays microelectronics technology if there was not polyimide”.

Regionally, USA is the biggest Consumption area of Polyimide (PI) in the world and China is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 9.00%.

From the view of application market, 39.07% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of electrical industry in 2015. Although there is big difference between big companies such as DuPont with new companies, especially in the price of products, customers still willing to pay more money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesnât have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this Technology-intensive battle.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SABIC

DuPont

Kaneka Corporation

Evonik Fibres

Ube Industries

Solvay

SKCKOLONPI

Saint-Gobain

Taimide Technology

Mitsui Chemicals

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

Asahi Kasei

HD MicroSystems

Shengyuan

HiPolyking

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide (PI) Market by Types

Film

Resin

Plastic

Others Polyimide (PI) Market by Applications

Aerospace Industry

Electrical Industry

Machine Industry