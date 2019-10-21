Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast 2024

Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current Polyisocyanurate Insulation market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

Polyisocyanurate insulation is a closed-cell foam insulation more often used for roof and wall assemblies in residential and commercial sectors. It is formed by the combination of two basic liquid chemicals, isocyanurate and polyol in the presence of a catalyst, a blowing agent, flame retardants and possibly other agents..

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

DowDuPont

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

Kingspan Group

Honeywell International

Johns Manville

Sika AG

Stepan Company

IKO Industries

GAF Materials

Knauf Insulation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Soprema Group

Hunter Panels and many more. Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market can be Split into:

Spray Type

Foam/Board Type. By Applications, the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market can be Split into:

Transport

Consumer Appliances

Building & Construction