Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM)

Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) are polymer based materials used for supporting heat sink to remove heat from the heat sources in various equipment. They are generally used in the form of a secondary thermally conductive material to replace the thermally insulating air between the two surfaces. Besides helping in the efficient transfer of heat, TIM also act as adhesives and strengthen the mechanical link between surfaces. Polymer-based TIM are the most commonly used TIM, and owing to their superior conductive and adhesive properties, they find extensive usage for thermal management applications in various industrial sectors, including electrical and electronics, telecom, and automotive.
Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) include many forms. And each form has different application industries with price difference. With thermal conductive effect of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM), the downstream application industries will need more polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) products. So, polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers are trying to produce good performance polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) through improving technology.
The major raw materials for polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) products are silicone, aluminia, plasticizer and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM). The production cost of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) is also an important factor which could impact the price of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM).

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dow Corning

  • Henkel
  • Honeywell
  • Laird Technologies
  • 3M
  • SEMIKRON
  • ShinEtsu
  • Momentive
  • Aavid
  • AI Technology
  • Huitian
  • Kingbali
  • HFC
  • Boom New Materials
  • Aochuan

    Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market by Types

  • Polymer Based Thermal Sheet
  • Polymer Based Thermal Tapes
  • Polymer Based Thermal Liquid
  • Others

    Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market by Applications

  • Lighting Industry
  • Computer Industry
  • Energy Industry
  • Telecom Industry
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Segment by Type

    2.3 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Consumption by Type

    2.4 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Segment by Application

    2.5 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Consumption by Application

    3 Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) by Players

    3.1 Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) by Regions

    4.1 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) by Regions

    4.2 Americas Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Distributors

    10.3 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Customer

    11 Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Product Offered

    12.3 Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 166    

