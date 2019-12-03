Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) are polymer based materials used for supporting heat sink to remove heat from the heat sources in various equipment. They are generally used in the form of a secondary thermally conductive material to replace the thermally insulating air between the two surfaces. Besides helping in the efficient transfer of heat, TIM also act as adhesives and strengthen the mechanical link between surfaces. Polymer-based TIM are the most commonly used TIM, and owing to their superior conductive and adhesive properties, they find extensive usage for thermal management applications in various industrial sectors, including electrical and electronics, telecom, and automotive.

Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) include many forms. And each form has different application industries with price difference. With thermal conductive effect of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM), the downstream application industries will need more polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) products. So, polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers are trying to produce good performance polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) through improving technology.

The major raw materials for polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) products are silicone, aluminia, plasticizer and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM). The production cost of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) is also an important factor which could impact the price of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM).

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dow Corning

Henkel

Honeywell

Laird Technologies

3M

SEMIKRON

ShinEtsu

Momentive

Aavid

AI Technology

Huitian

Kingbali

HFC

Boom New Materials

Aochuan Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market by Types

Polymer Based Thermal Sheet

Polymer Based Thermal Tapes

Polymer Based Thermal Liquid

Others Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market by Applications

Lighting Industry

Computer Industry

Energy Industry

Telecom Industry