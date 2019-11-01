Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Polyolefin Elastomers (POE):

Polyolefin elastomers (or POEs) are a relatively new class of polymers that emerged with recent advances in metallocene polymerization catalysts. Representing one of the fastest growing synthetic polymers, POEs can be substituted for a number of generic polymers including ethylene propylene rubbers (EPR or EPDM), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), styrene-block copolymers (SBCs), and poly vinyl chloride (PVC). POEs are compatible with most olefinic materials, are an excellent impact modifier for plastics, and offer unique performance capabilities for compounded products.

Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Key Players:

Dow

Mitsui Chemical

ExxonMobil Chemical

LG Chemical

SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC) Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Types:

Injection Grade

General Grade

Extrusion Grade Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Applications:

General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers

Polymer Modification

Wire & Cable

Others Scope of the Report:

Polyolefin Elastomers downstream is wide and recently Polyolefin Elastomers has acquired increasing significance in various fields of General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers, Polymer Modification, Wire & Cable and Others. Globally, the Polyolefin Elastomers market is mainly driven by growing demand for General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers. General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers accounts for nearly 54.32% of total downstream consumption of Polyolefin Elastomers in global.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polyolefin Elastomers consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Polyolefin Elastomers is estimated to be 1455.9 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 2190 million US$ in 2024, from 1660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.