Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Polyphthalamide (PPA) market size.

About Polyphthalamide (PPA):

Polyphthalamide (PPA) is a high heat resistant semi-aromatic polyamide. As a member of the nylon family it is a semi-crystalline or amorphous material composed from a diacid and a diamine. With its heat resistant and low moisture absorption properties, PPA is ideal for use in a chemical environment or temperature extreme conditions. Common applications include automotive motor bobbin parts, fuel line connectors and coolant pumps as well as bushings and bearing pads in aircraft engines. PPA is also used for pump wear rings in the oil & gas and energy industries, and used as electrical insulation, switches and connectors in electrical & electronics industries.

Top Key Players of Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market:

Dupont

Solvay

EMS-CHEMIE

Mitsui Chemicals

Arkema

Evonik

Sabic

BASF

AKRO-PLASTIC

KEP

DZT

Major Types covered in the Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market report are:

Amorphous PPA

Semi-crystalline PPA Major Applications covered in the Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market report are:

Automotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics Industry

Industrial Equipment

Others Scope of Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market:

First, the polyphthalamide (PPA) industry concentration is high, high-end products mainly from United States and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe. United States has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Dupont and Solvay, both have perfect products.

The production of polyphthalamide (PPA) increases from 121 K MT in 2011 to 181 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 10.57%. In the world wide, United States and Europe are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world. Dupont and Solvay are the global leading manufacturers of polyphthalamide (PPA), this two company hold about 48.17% of production share in 2015.

Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures started to develop PPA industry.

The worldwide market for Polyphthalamide (PPA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.