Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get a sample copy of the report at –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13806773

Polyphthalamide (PPA) is a high heat resistant semi-aromatic polyamide. As a member of the nylon family it is a semi-crystalline or amorphous material composed from a diacid and a diamine. With its heat resistant and low moisture absorption properties, PPA is ideal for use in a chemical environment or temperature extreme conditions. Common applications include automotive motor bobbin parts, fuel line connectors and coolant pumps as well as bushings and bearing pads in aircraft engines. PPA is also used for pump wear rings in the oil & gas and energy industries, and used as electrical insulation, switches and connectors in electrical & electronics industries.

First, the polyphthalamide (PPA) industry concentration is high, high-end products mainly from United States and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe. United States has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Dupont and Solvay, both have perfect products.

The production of polyphthalamide (PPA) increases from 121 K MT in 2011 to 181 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 10.57%. In the world wide, United States and Europe are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world. Dupont and Solvay are the global leading manufacturers of polyphthalamide (PPA), this two company hold about 48.17% of production share in 2015.

Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures started to develop PPA industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dupont

Solvay

EMS-CHEMIE

Mitsui Chemicals

Arkema

Evonik

Sabic

BASF

AKRO-PLASTIC

KEP

DZT

NHU Special Materials Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market by Types

Amorphous PPA

Semi-crystalline PPA Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market by Applications

Automotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics Industry

Industrial Equipment