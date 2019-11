Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Global “Polyurethane Dispersions market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Polyurethane Dispersions market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Polyurethane Dispersions basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Polyurethane dispersions are materials that are used as binders and consist of water and a dispersed plastic that belongs to the polyurethane class of chemicals. Polyurethane is an important material that is used in paints and coatings. It consists of water and a dispersed plastic that belongs to the polyurethane class of chemicals. Polyurethanes are mainly used as binders in various applications. They are also used as a raw material in the production of various technology products..

Polyurethane Dispersions Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Bayer

DSM

Chemtura

Lubrizol

BASF

Alberdingk Boley

Hauthaway

Stahl

Mitsui

UBE

DIC

Reichhold

Wanhua Chemical

Dow Chemical

SiwoChem

SNP

Chase

VCM Polyurethanes and many more. Polyurethane Dispersions Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Polyurethane Dispersions Market can be Split into:

Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions

Solvent-Based Polyurethane Dispersions. By Applications, the Polyurethane Dispersions Market can be Split into:

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Synthetic Leather Production

Fiber Glass Sizing