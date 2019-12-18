 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Polyurethane Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Polyurethane

Polyurethane Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Polyurethane (PUR and PU) is a polymer composed of a chain of organic units joined by carbamate (urethane) links. While most polyurethanes are thermosetting polymers that do not melt when heated, thermoplastic polyurethanes are also available.
Polyurethane is a resilient, flexible and durable manufactured material that can take the place of paint, cotton, rubber, metal or wood in thousands of applications across virtually all fields. It can be hard like fiberglass, squishy like upholstery foam, protective like varnish, bouncy like rubber or sticky like glue. Since its invention during the 1940s, polyurethane has been used in a wide range of items, from baby toys to airplane wings, and it continues to be adapted for contemporary technology.As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the governmentâ policy and the high production of polyurethane in the international market, the current demand for polyurethane product is relatively high in the mature market, such as EU, US and China.
EU, US, Japan and China are major consumption regions in polyurethane market. Of all theses places, China is the largest producer and consumer.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bayer

  • BASF
  • Dow
  • Huntsman
  • NPU
  • MITSUI
  • Huafon
  • Wanhua
  • COATING

    Polyurethane Market by Types

  • Polyurethane Foam
  • Polyurethane Elastomer
  • Other

    Polyurethane Market by Applications

  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Polyurethane Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Polyurethane Segment by Type

    2.3 Polyurethane Consumption by Type

    2.4 Polyurethane Segment by Application

    2.5 Polyurethane Consumption by Application

    3 Global Polyurethane by Players

    3.1 Global Polyurethane Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Polyurethane Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Polyurethane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Polyurethane by Regions

    4.1 Polyurethane by Regions

    4.2 Americas Polyurethane Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Polyurethane Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Polyurethane Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Polyurethane Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Polyurethane Distributors

    10.3 Polyurethane Customer

    11 Global Polyurethane Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Polyurethane Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Polyurethane Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Polyurethane Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Polyurethane Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Polyurethane Product Offered

    12.3 Polyurethane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 136

