Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber):

The fiber invented in Japan and grown world-wide. This is a vinylon fiber. This fiber is said to be the most similar to cotton fibers since vinylon fiber is most moisture absorbent among synthetic fibers. Vinylon fiber is widely used for industrial, agricultural, fishing uses, because it is light in weight, durable and resistant to weathering. Vinylon is resistant to heat and chemicals but has several disadvantages, being stiff, having a relatively high manufacturing cost, and being difficult to dye.

Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market by Manufactures:

Wanwei Group

Kuraray

Sinopec-SVW

Shuangxin PVA

Fujian Fuwei

Xiangwei

Ningxia Dadi

STW

Water-soluble Type

High Strength and High Modulus Type

Others Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Applications:

Transport

Construction

Water Conservancy

Aquaculture and Agriculture

Textile Industry

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as transport, construction, water conservancy, aquaculture and agriculture, textile industry and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The industry is high concentration, the key brand include Wanwei Group, Kuraray, Sinopec-SVW, Shuangxin PVA, Fujian Fuwei, Xiangwei, Ningxia Dadi, STW, MiniFIBERS and so on. Among them, Kuraray is the leader of vinylon fiber market.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.