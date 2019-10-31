 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

Polyvinyl

Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

PVB film is a translucent film, which is essentially a thermoplastic resin film, a polymer material is extrude-forming through a polyvinyl butyral resin plasticized by a plasticizer. Appearance is translucent film, no impurities, surface roughness, with a certain roughness and good flexibility, has good adhesion with inorganic glass, has high mechanical strength properties such as transparent, heat, cold, humidity, it is the best adhesive material for the manufacture of laminated safety glass in the current world, while also has a wide range of applications in building walls, recruit awning, window, bank counter, prison probe window, furnaces and various bulletproof glass screen . Because it is made of plastic resin, it has a recyclable processing, re-use characteristic.
The world Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. The world Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films production will increase at a growth rate of about 4.4 %. The main consumption region will be in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Eastman Chemical
  • DuPont
  • Sekisui
  • Kuraray
  • EVERLAM
  • ChangChun Group
  • Kingboard Chemical Holdings
  • Huakai Plastic
  • Zhejiang Decent Plastic
  • Rehone Plastic
  • Tangshan Jichang New Material
  • Wuhan Honghui New Material
  • Weifang Liyang New Material
  • Darui Hengte

    Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market by Types

  • Standard Film
  • High Performance Film

    Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market by Applications

  • Automotive
  • Architectural
  • Photovoltaic Glass
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Segment by Type

    2.3 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Consumption by Type

    2.4 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Segment by Application

    2.5 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Consumption by Application

    3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films by Players

    3.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 164

